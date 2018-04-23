EEOC: Michigan prison agency must address sexual harassment

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has recommended that the Michigan Department of Corrections improve its sexual harassment training after determining the state agency violated a female employee's civil rights.

The Detroit Free Press reports that the commission also proposed creating a "victim advocate" position and reviewing the department's discriminatory harassment policy.

The proposals are part of a conciliation agreement under negotiation in a case involving employee Jennifer Farley. The commission says it may file a lawsuit if the matter isn't resolved through conciliation.

Farley alleges the prison's former deputy warden, Cecil Daley, sexually harassed her for years. She claims the department knew but failed to act.

The allegations fit a pattern revealed in the newspaper's broader investigation into many female employees' claims of sexual harassment in the prison system.

Daley couldn't be reached for comment.

