EEOC accuses Arizona company of racial and sexual harassment

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit against an Arizona industrial and commercial painting company.

The EEOC's suit says Riddle Painting and Coatings violated federal law when it allegedly subjected employees to a hostile work environment based on race and sex.

It says at least one employee complained about the harassment and the Phoenix company knew or should have known of the racial and same-sex sexual harassment, but failed to take any actions to stop or remedy the abuse.

The EEOC filed suit last Friday in federal court in Phoenix and is seeking undisclosed monetary damages for the harassment victims plus injunctive relief intended to prevent and correct discrimination.

A law firm that represents Riddle Painting and Coatings says the company has no comment at this time.