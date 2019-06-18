EPA awards $600K Brownfield grant for northern Nevada

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved $600,000 in grants in northern Nevada to assess and clean up former mine sites and other potentially contaminated properties.

The Brownfields Grant recently was awarded to the Western Nevada Development District, which applied for the money and will manage the project in cooperation with local officials.

The federal program provides grants and technical assistance to communities, states and tribes to reuse blighted properties.

The project will also target the town of Lovelock's downtown corridor and an industrial park.

Pershing County Commissioner Rob McDougal says the money will help lead to new economic opportunities, private investments and improved quality of life.

He says it will free up key lands already zoned for development where infrastructure such as water, sewer, and transportation is available.