EU regulators OK increasing doses from virus vaccine vials SAMUEL PETREQUIN and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 6:42 a.m.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen removes her face mask as she arrives to a news conference on COVID-19 vaccination plan at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The European Commission said it has secured the buying of 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EU's executive arm has not done enough to procure coronavirus shots for the entire bloc. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool via AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 vaccination plan at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool via AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 vaccination plan at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Francois Walschaerts, Pool via AP)
A nurse administers a Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to a nun at the CHC Landenne care home in Landenne-sur-Meuse, near Namur, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Vaccinations programs in the 27 nation-bloc have gotten off to a slow start and some EU members have been quick to blame the EU's executive arm for a perceived failure of delivering the right amount of doses. (Francisco Seco/AP)
A nurse prepares a syringe with the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine at the CHC Landenne care home in Landenne-sur-Meuse, near Namur, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Francisco Seco/AP)
A nurse prepares a syringe with the Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine at the CHC Landenne care home in Landenne-sur-Meuse, near Namur, Belgium, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Francisco Seco/AP)
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's drug agency on Friday approved doctors drawing up to six doses from each vial of the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech-Pfizer, a move that could speed up the pace of vaccinations in the 27-nation bloc.
The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee recommended updating the product information for the vaccine to clarify that each vial contains 6 doses instead of the five that were advised when it originally greenlighted the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 21.
