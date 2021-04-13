EU lacking sufficient electric cars charging infrastructure

BRUSSELS (AP) — In line with its ambition to make Europe a greener place, the European Union wants to drastically reduce gas emission from transport by 2050 and promote electric cars. But according to a report from the bloc's external auditor, it is lacking the appropriate charging stations.
“Last year, one in every ten cars sold in the EU was electrically chargeable, but charging infrastructure is unevenly accessible across the EU," said Ladislav Balko, the member of the European Court of Auditors in charge of the report published Tuesday.