EU's top court rejects effort to force tougher climate rules

Armando Franca/AP

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Thursday rejected an effort by a Scandinavian youth group and eight families around the world to force the EU to set more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that they were not “individually” affected by Europe’s climate policy.

Families from Kenya, Fiji, Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Romania and the Swedish Sami Youth organization launched the legal action in 2018. They hoped to draw attention to the impact of climate policy on individuals and activists fighting for starving Arctic reindeer and other environmental issues.