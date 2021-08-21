EU warns Taliban it has not recognized their regime ALICIA LEÓN and JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press Aug. 21, 2021 Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 11:39 a.m.
1 of8 EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference at the Torrejon military airbase in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Top European Union officials visited a Spanish military airport being used as a hub to receive Afghans flown out of Kabul before they are distributed to other countries in the bloc. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, right, speaks alongside EU Council President Charles Michel, left, and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a news conference at the Torrejon military airbase in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Top European Union officials visited a Spanish military airport being used as a hub to receive Afghans flown out of Kabul before they are distributed to other countries in the bloc. Paul White/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
MADRID (AP) — The European Union’s top officials warned the Taliban on Saturday that the current conversations being held to secure the exit of as many Afghan evacuees as possible do not mean the bloc is prepared to recognize the new regime.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged the necessity of continuing to engage with the Taliban during her visit, along with EU Council President Charles Michel, to a reception center for evacuees established by Spain near Madrid.
