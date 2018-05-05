EXCHANGE: Sewing group produces comfort, friendships

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Members of a Bloomington sewing group have used their talent to touch thousands of lives over 25 years with gifts of dignity, warmth and comfort.

About 50 women in the Fibers of Love group come together every Monday from April through December in Bloomington to spend the day creating items for social service agencies in Central Illinois and around the world.

"I find the atmosphere so peaceful. Everyone is laughing and having a good time. We produce more than just a product; it's about giving respect and love to others," said Trisha Horner, group facilitator.

She said quilts add a touch of home to the bed of a resident in a nursing home. Catheter bag covers offer privacy to hospital patients. Weighted blankets calm the nerves of individuals diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or Alzheimer's. Tiny crib sheets keep beds snug for children in hospitals or under foster care. Small burial gowns are stitched from old wedding dresses to comfort grieving parents of stillborn infants.

The nonprofit group, organized through Calvary United Methodist Church of Normal, created 6,400 items for 48 agencies last year, said Horner.

Receiving agencies include Heartland Head Start, The Veterans Affairs hospital in Danville, the Humane Society of Central Illinois; and Twin City hospitals, day care centers and schools.

"We fill a need for agencies due to all their budgetary cuts. It's fun to be creative and inspired and feel that you are giving back to the community," said Horner.

Each week, Fibers of Love members examine a list of project requests, divvy up the steps based on skill, chip away at the job and then package and distribute the items.

Three-year member Bonnie Olson of Shirley said she looks forward to the weekly meeting.

"It's something I treasure. We assist the whole gamut of races, ages and needs. It's a rewarding feeling knowing the end product is meeting a need," said Olson.

"And it really is fun," she added.

The meetings usually start with hugs, smiles and catching up. Then members join hands to pray over the projects, the recipients and each other.

"We have gotten close as friends because we have something in common — the desire to sew and do something for others," said Jean Riley of Bloomington, a Fibers of Love member for six years. "We're not in it for the glory. We're in it to make someone's life easier and to meet their need."

Anyone can join the group during any meeting, said members, and it is not limited to women or talented seamstresses.

Kay Brook of Normal was invited to join the group five years ago even though she doesn't have strong sewing experience.

She helps cut and sort remnants of fabric each week.

"It's a very wonderful, supportive group. We're all there because we care about the projects and recipients," said Brook.

Pat Messinger of Bloomington cuts and irons fabric to pass on to the seamstresses.

"A handmade object brings a sense of caring," said Messinger. "You can buy anything wrapped in plastic, but recipients know someone is taking time to reuse fabric with a personal touch."

Much of the fabric, thread and sewing tools used by the group come from community donations.

"We receive things through God's blessing," said Olson.

Members said when there is need for serger thread or rotary cutters, often the items drop into the group's lap via donations.

Contributions of fabric, thread, needles and other sewing supplies are accepted any time in plastic grocery bags on the porch at 2603 Park Ridge Road in Bloomington. Monetary donations can be made out to Calvary United Methodist Church with "Fibers of Love" on the memo line.

