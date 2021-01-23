EXPLAINER: A look at Portugal's presidential election BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 8:16 a.m.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal will hold a presidential election Sunday, choosing a head of state to serve a five-year term as the country suffers through a national lockdown and a worsening coronavirus outbreak.
Saturday is a day of political reflection, when campaigning and the publication of opinion polls are forbidden. So here’s a look at the election: