EXPLAINER: What exactly are track's testosterone rules? GERALD IMRAY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 1:09 p.m.
1 of12 Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, of Jamaica, wins the final of the women's 200-meters from Christine Mboma, of Namibia, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Christine Mboma, of Namibia, celebrates with Beatrice Masilingi, of Namibia after winning the silver medal in the final of the women's 200-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, the gold medal winner celebrates after the final of the women's 200-meter with Christine Mboma, of Namibia, silver, and Gabrielle Thomas, of United States, bronze, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Christine Mboma, of Namibia, reacts after her second place finish in the final of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, of Jamaica, crosses the fish line ahead of Christine Mboma, centre, of Namibia, and Gabrielle Thomas, of United States, to win the final of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Christine Mboma, of Namibia, celebrates after her second place finish in the final of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Anthonique Strachan, of Bahamas and Beatrice Masilingi, of Namibia compete in a women's 200-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Beatrice Masilingi, of Namibia, compete in a semifinal of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
TOKYO (AP) — The complex testosterone regulations in track and field have become an issue again at the Olympics after Namibian teenager Christine Mboma won a silver medal in the 200 meters after being banned from some other events because of her natural hormone levels.
Mboma was one of two 18-year-old Namibians to surprisingly qualify for Tuesday’s 200 final. Her teammate, Beatrice Masilingi, is also affected by the testosterone rules. But their bans only apply to races between 400 meters and one mile, allowing them to run in the 200 at the Olympics.