Early voting opens Saturday for Louisiana's local elections

Max Becherer/AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's weeklong early voting period for the Dec. 11 election begins Saturday in the 38 parishes that have local competitions on the ballot.

Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans, Rapides and Vernon Parishes have candidates vying for elected jobs, with voters in New Orleans choosing their sheriff, clerk of criminal district court and several city council members. The candidate races are runoffs featuring the top two vote-getters from the Nov. 13 election.