Earth Day volunteers remove 770 pounds of Lake Tahoe trash

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The League to Save Lake Tahoe say its 5th annual Earth Day cleanup at Lake Tahoe netted more than 700 pounds (300 kilograms) of trash.

More than 60 volunteers gathered the litter for three hours on Monday along the south shore of the mountain lake.

League strategy officer Jesse Patterson says the 770 pounds (349 kilograms) of trash included more than 6,000 cigarette butts.

Patterson says cleanup days help protect the environment but a better solution is for everyone to pack out their trash and dispose of it property.