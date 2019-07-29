Easton Democrats endorse candidates

The Easton Democratic Town Committee slate of candidates, from left, Lise Fleuette, Stephanie Christie, Katy Reed, Devon Wible, Douglas L. Bilinski MD, David Bindelglass, Scott Charmoy, Gloria Bindelglass, David Katz, Bob Lessler, and Veronica Rozo.

The Easton Democratic Town Committee announced its slate of candidates for the 2019 Easton municipal elections on Nov. 5. Candidates were endorsed at a special meeting on July 22 held at the Easton Public Library.

David Bindelglass, who is running for first selectman, is an orthopedic surgeon and Chief of Orthopedics at Bridgeport Hospital, and in private practice at the Orthopedic Specialty Group, where he is also a member of the Executive Committee. He has served as President of the Medical Staff and as a member of the Board of Directors at Bridgeport Hospital. Bindelglass was elected to the Easton Board of Education in 2015, where he also currently serves on the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Joint Health Insurance Committee.

Bindelglass was greeted with an enthusiastic round of applause as the endorsement vote was completed. He took to the podium to thank the enrolled members taking note of local Democrats active growth, enthusiasm, and motivation to serve the community. “This is a huge step forward. We have a full slate of capable candidates and we should all be proud of this commitment to Easton’s future,” Bindelglass said. “Whether it’s schools, seniors, taxes, or protecting the beautiful rural nature of our town, it all comes down to leadership — facing our challenges and solving problems. By working together we can protect what makes Easton extraordinary while taking charge of our future.”

Joining Bindelglass will be incumbent Selectman Bob Lessler, who has been endorsed to run for an 11th term. His past roles also include the Board of Finance, the EMS and Firefighters Tax Abatement Committee, as well as the Helen Keller Middle School Building Committee. Both Lessler and Bindelglass said they hope to enact positive change in Easton, while maintaining the elements of town that make it such a desirable place to live.

Devon Wible has been endorsed to run for the Board of Finance. This will be her first time running since her appointment to the BOF position in June. Wible is very involved in the Easton community serving on the Board at the ECC, and as membership chair on the PTO. She brings a deep understanding of education and financial management, as Vice President of Academics for Catapult Learning.

Joining Wible as a first time candidate for the BOF is Tara Donnelly Gottlieb. Gottlieb brings her expertise as a Certified Public Accountant, as well as her strong advocacy and leadership skills from her involvement within the Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action communities.

The Democrats also endorsed Walter Kowalczyk for Tax Collector, Katy Reed and Karen O’Brien for the Easton-Redding-Region 9 Board of Education, Jon Stinson for the Easton Board of Education, Veronica Rozo and Douglas L. Bilinski MD for the Library Board, Lise Fleuette and Stephanie Christie for the Zoning Board of Appeals, Scott Charmoy for the Board of Assessment Appeals, and Gloria Bindelglass, David Katz, and Irv Silverman as Constables.

The Easton Democratic Town Committee Chair, Nanette DeWester, expressed her enthusiastic support for the slate and excitement about the future of Easton under Democratic leadership. “Easton is a special place — unlike any in Connecticut,” she said. We are at a crossroads and must choose leadership that both safeguards our unique community and fosters a healthy future for us all. I know that all of the Democratic candidates will make the right choices to lead us there. It’s time to have an active government that examines the choices facing Easton and plans for the future.”