Easton firefighters rescue kitten trapped in wall

A volunteer firefighter comes to the rescue. Photo: Contributed Photo / Easton Volunteer Fire Department

EASTON — Town firefighters rescued a kitten trapped in a wall last Friday morning.

Fire units responded for a report of the trapped kitten and quickly heard it. After finding the “vocal feline,” firefighters were able to disassemble part of the wall and rescue the cold and hungry kitten, fire officials said.

Easton police and animal control were called to respond to the scene to assist. The kitten was taken to a local vet and doing well, officials said.