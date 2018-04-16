Easton man charged with four armed robberies

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Conlin Mellen Conlin Mellen Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Easton man charged with four armed robberies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — An Easton man is in custody, charged with four robberies at two local gas stations.

Conlin W. Mellen, 24, was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery and four counts of sixth-degree larceny in connection with the incidents. Two of the robberies were at Star Fuels, 350 Jennings Road, on Feb. 11 and March 25. The other two happened at Stratfield Mobil, 12171 Stratfield Road, on March 26 and April 1.

Although Mellen allegedly wielded a knife during the robberies, no one was injured in the incidents.

Mellen was arrested Monday at police headquarters and was held in lieu of $250,000 bond and taken to state Superior Court in Bridgeport for arraignment.