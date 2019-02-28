Easton man charged with shoplifting booze

FAIRFIELD — Sebastian Giglio, 26, was charged with larceny after allegedly shoplifting bottles of liquor from a local shop.

On Nov. 8, the owner of Villa Wine and Spirits on Villa Avenue reported a theft had just taken place. According to police, a review of surveillance video showed Giglio — wearing a black jacket and khaki pants — concealing liquor in his jacket pockets. The Easton resident allegedly paid for an item but not the concealed liquor.

Police said Giglio returned to the store that same day but paid with a credit card. A search warrant was filed based on the credit card, leading police to Giglio.

An arrest warrant was filed and Giglio turned himself in to Fairfield police Feb. 23 around 2 p.m.

Giglio was released on a promise to appear in court on March 6.

