Easton man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

FAIRFIELD — An Easton man suffered life-threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Congress Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said Nicholas Mazurok, 27, was traveling east on Congress Street when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a guardrail near Morehouse Highway. When emergency personnel arrived, they found Mazurok, who had called 911 to report his accident, face down in the roadway.

He was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The accident remains under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

greilly@ctpost.com; 203-842-2585