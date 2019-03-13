Easton police warn of Social Security scam
EASTON — Town police recently took to social media to warn residents of Social Security scams.
Social Security scams can come in all types — an email, text message or phone call. A good way to filter out legitimate calls from fake ones is to ask the person on the other end for a number to return their call or to speak with a supervisor.
“The Easton Police Department is here to help you in situations in where you’re just not sure,” the department said. “Give us a call, 24 hours a day, and an officer can help you determine if the call or email is legitimate.”
Detective Lyman is available at 203-638-0595 for residents with questions.
The SSA can be reached at 1-800-269-0271 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the deaf or hard of hearing, a TTY line is available at 1-866-501-2101.