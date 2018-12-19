Easton resident charged with DUI after crash

FAIRFIELD — An Easton resident who crashed into another driver on the Easton Turnpike and Congress Street was charged with driving under the influence and driving through a red light, police said.

At around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 18, police received a 911 call regarding a car crash at the intersection of Congress Street and Easton Turnpike. While interviewing the two drivers involved in the accident, police detected the odor of alcohol from Britt Bast, a 50-year-old Easton resident, according to police.

Bast failed to perform a standard field sobriety test, and two breathalyzer tests resulted in a BAC of 0.1906 and 0.1892, police said. She was subsequently charged with driving under the influence and violation of traveling through a red traffic light.

Bast posted $100 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 8.

