Easton residents don't appear to support new pathway

EASTON — The unofficial votes are in and early results show that residents are not in favor of the town appropriating $80,000 for the initial design of a multi-use and pedestrian path along Sport Hill Road.
First Selectman Dave Bindelglass said in his recent town update that the project has the unanimous, bipartisan support of the planning and zoning commission, has been recommended by two police chiefs, multiple school and district educators and was supported by a state road safety audit. However, it still remains the most controversial topic.