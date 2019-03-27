Ed Fallone announces run for Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Marquette University Law School professor who ran for Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2013 says he will try again in 2020 in a contest where majority control could be at stake.

Ed Fallone announced his candidacy in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday. His announcement comes a full year before the election and less than a week before another Supreme Court race will be decided.

Fallone is the first candidate to officially declare in the race for the seat current held by conservative Justice Dan Kelly. Fallone had backing from Democrats when he ran in 2013.

The court is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives. A win next week by liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer over conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn would put majority control of the court in play in the 2020 race.