Education receives grant to train people to build submarines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An education center in Rhode Island has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Navy to train people to build submarines.

The Westerly Education Center says it received $750,000 from the Office of Naval Research to boost its capacities and equipment for workforce training and education in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The center, a division of the Rhode Island Office of Postsecondary Commissioner, launched in 2017 to provide job training for the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyards in North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Groton, Connecticut.

Electric Boat is hiring hundreds of people to build new submarines.

The center will use the grant for staff positions and to purchase equipment for its teaching labs.

The commissioner's office says nearly 900 people trained at the center are working at Electric Boat.