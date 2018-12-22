Edwards: Louisiana gets another temporary housing extension

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says his request for a fourth extension of the federal temporary housing program for those affected by the August 2016 floods has been approved.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the program through April 30, 2019.

Edwards asked that homeowners be given additional time and the low rent for the Manufactured Housing Units be retained as survivors rebuild their homes that were either severely damaged or destroyed by the floods.

FEMA has noted this will be the final extension and the current rent structure will remain in place.

As of Dec. 20, there are 382 families occupying the MHUs. More than 4,200 households —about 92 percent of those who received FEMA-provided mobile homes —have recovered and returned home or found other permanent housing.