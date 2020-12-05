Edwards fundraises for Democrats in Georgia's Senate races

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards often avoids talk of national politics at home, but the Democrat has waded into the hotly contested U.S. Senate races in Georgia, helping to raise campaign cash for the two Democratic candidates who could flip control of the chamber.

The Advocate reports that Edwards on Wednesday attended a virtual lunch fundraiser for the Georgia Democratic contenders in the Jan. 5 election. An invitation was circulated online by the two campaigns, and Edwards’ office confirmed he attended.

The anti-abortion, pro-gun Edwards served as a “special guest” for the event, along with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. Tickets ran from $250 to $15,600 each for attendees, according to an invitation form.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock are running against incumbent Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. Democrats need to sweep the two runoffs to gain control of the U.S. Senate.

Edwards is the Deep South's only Democratic governor, and remains the only Democrat elected statewide in Louisiana. He ascended to office with an improbable victory in 2015 and held won reelection to a second term last year.