Effort creates Michigan Alliance for Cultural Accessibility

DETROIT (AP) — Several cultural institutions have partnered to form the Michigan Alliance for Cultural Accessibility .

The aim of the alliance is to help southeastern Michigan cultural institutions become more accessible and inclusive for people of all abilities. The alliance initially was formed to collaborate on programming for people with autism, but it expanded its mission.

The alliance will meet quarterly. Representatives from institutions involved will share ways of enhancing accessibility and bring what they've learned back with them.

The founding participants include The Henry Ford, the Michigan Science Center, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Zoological Society, the Detroit Historical Society, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Arab American National Museum, the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.