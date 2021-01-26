Efforts slow to reduce crowded Texas jail amid pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday expressed frustration over what she saw as a lack of progress in efforts to try and relieve overcrowding at Texas’ largest county jail, where some inmates have described the facility as a “metal can of contagion” because of ongoing concerns about a potential COVID-19 outbreak.
Concerns about the Harris County Jail were raised this month by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez after its population ballooned to more than 9,000 inmates, leaving little room to quarantine individuals who test positive for the virus or to separate new inmates when they first arrive to ensure they are not sick. The jail population had only dropped to about 8,800 inmates as of Tuesday, with most awaiting trial.