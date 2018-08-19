https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Egypt-reveals-details-of-skeletons-found-inside-13166600.php
Egypt reveals details of skeletons found inside sarcophagus
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says researchers have determined the gender and age of the three skeletons found inside a black granite sarcophagus uncovered in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria in July.
Nadia Kheider, of the Antiquities Ministry, says Sunday the skeletons belong to a woman in her early 20s, a man in his late 30s and a man in his early 40s.
Chief researcher Zeinab Hasheesh says one of the skulls has a cavity indicating a "surgical intervention." Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says researchers found gold inside some of the bones.
The 2,000-year-old sarcophagus, which was filled with red fluid, created a stir on social media. The ministry says the red fluid was sewage water.
