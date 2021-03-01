Skip to main content
Currently Reading
El Senado confirma a Miguel Cardona como secretario de Educación de EEUU
Sign In
Home
Contact Us
FAQ's
Advertise with us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Connecticut
Police Reports
Community
Business
Entertainment
Events
Puzzles and Games
Comics
Sports
UConn
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Real Estate
Obituaries
Opinion
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Jobs
Cars
Recommended
Fairfield U. museum gets ‘transformative’ art donation
New site for Fairfield-Westport dispatch center to cost $1.1M more
Fairfield schools ready for full return
Here’s when Fairfield students will return to classrooms full-time
Selectmen give first approvals to Ludlowe HS, Burr upgrades
Prioritizing teachers in new COVID vaccination plan ‘welcome...
Project would revitalize heart of the Stratfield area
‘Fitzy is Fairfield University’: Voice of the Stags retires
Fairfield teen’s charity gets books to thousands worldwide
COVID increases importance of Fairfield County Giving Day
News
El Senado confirma a Miguel Cardona como secretario de Educación de EEUU
March 1, 2021
Updated: March 1, 2021 6:28 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — El Senado confirma a Miguel Cardona como secretario de Educación de EEUU.