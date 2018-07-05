https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elderly-couple-killed-when-car-slams-into-boulder-13051297.php
Elderly couple killed when car slams into boulder
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a married couple was killed when their car slammed into a boulder.
Worcester police say an 82-year-old woman and her 87-year-old husband were critically injured in the crash just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told police the woman was driving erratically before the car crashed into a boulder.
Neighbors broke the vehicle's rear window and gave aid to the unconscious pair while others sprayed water on the smoking vehicle.
The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were both pronounced dead.
Police haven't released the victims' names. An investigation is ongoing.
