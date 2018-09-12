https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elderly-man-dies-of-injuries-in-Labor-Day-crash-13223580.php
Elderly man dies of injuries in Labor Day crash
JUD, N.D. (AP) — An elderly man has died of injuries suffered last week in a crash in LaMoure County.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 89-year-old Albert Oberlander, of Kulm, died Monday of injuries he received on Labor Day when his minivan left County Road 65 near Jud and crashed into a ditch.
The patrol says Oberlander was alone in the minivan and likely fell asleep.
