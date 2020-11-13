https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15724499.php
Elected-Partial,400
The Associated PressUpdated
No data found for this report.
Most Popular
-
1
Birdman Finally Unloads Luxurious Miami Beach Mansion for $10.85M
-
2
‘Frustrated’ Fairfield parents rally to reopen schools
-
3
Stratford police: Teen caught with rifle, 20 pounds of pot
-
4
Principal: First case of in-school COVID spread reported in Weston
-
5
Milford police seek video footage after vehicles entered
-
6
More cops disciplined as excessive force investigation ends
-
7
Schools begin synchronous learning, plan for full return
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.