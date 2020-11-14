https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15727140.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 8:17 am EST, Saturday, November 14, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Police: Dog euthanized after mistaken for coyote in ‘severe... 2 Birdman Finally Unloads Luxurious Miami Beach Mansion for $10.85M 3 Murder suspect charged with prison assault 4 ‘Frustrated’ Fairfield parents rally to reopen schools 5 The Green Berets Who Went From Elite Warriors to Elite Bourbon Makers 6 Officials: 2 dead after steam pipe explosion at CT VA hospital 7 Principal: First case of in-school COVID spread reported in Weston View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.