https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15732884.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 8:16 am EST, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Last police excessive force settlement waits approval 2 Murder suspect charged with prison assault 3 Police: Dog euthanized after mistaken for coyote in ‘severe... 4 More than 35,000 in CT without power 5 Affidavit: Mother accused of shooting kids became ‘severely... 6 Principal: First case of in-school COVID spread reported in Weston 7 ‘Frustrated’ Fairfield parents rally to reopen schools View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.