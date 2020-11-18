https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15735820.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 7:15 am EST, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Murder suspect charged with prison assault 2 NWS: Expect to feel coldest temperatures since February 3 FBI: Suspect in Fairfield County bank robberies captured 4 Last police excessive force settlement waits approval 5 Police: Dog euthanized after mistaken for coyote in ‘severe... 6 Police: Two shooting incidents hit Stamford within an hour 7 Police: No injuries in overturned truck crash on I-95 View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.