https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15760946.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 7:01 am EST, Sunday, November 29, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Protesters rally outside Bridgeport council president’s home 2 Fairfield hires acting DPW director following scandal 3 Police: Road to close for funeral procession of former Fairfield Fire Captain 4 Person trapped under vehicle closes NB I-95 side for hours 5 Bridge work to cause slight reduction in Waterbury rail line service 6 Trump to nominate Fairfield resident to key administration role 7 Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46 after house fire View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.