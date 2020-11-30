https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15762491.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 7:17 am EST, Monday, November 30, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Tesla vehicles have a "Dog Mode" function and this is the photo that left users shocked 2 Dad in killings at family home near Disney: 'I wasn't there' 3 Fairfield hires acting DPW director following scandal 4 Stamford native Psaki reportedly picked as Biden’s press... 5 Fairfield educators, student create book about inclusion 6 Police: Road to close for funeral procession of former Fairfield Fire Captain 7 Scammer poses as Westport Fire Department View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.