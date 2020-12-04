https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15776691.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 3:16 pm EST, Friday, December 4, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Leaked school reopening proposal receives backlash 2 Gun discharged, girl in neighboring apartment killed 3 Following accident, neighbors worry traffic could worsen 4 Fairfield’s Remote Learning Academy principal stepping down 5 Fairfield couple transforms former 7-Eleven into dream business 6 Fairfield police: Man arrested while driving stolen vehicle 7 Police: Wanted woman sold ‘vehicle full of puppies’ View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.