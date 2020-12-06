https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15779441.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Updated 6:45 am EST, Sunday, December 6, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Following accident, neighbors worry traffic could worsen 2 Gun discharged, girl in neighboring apartment killed 3 Police: Wanted woman sold ‘vehicle full of puppies’ 4 Fairfield projecting $300k shortfall in fire marshal revenue 5 Residents displaced, 3 dogs rescued in Bridgeport fire 6 In Photos: Hunting for the perfect Christmas tree 7 Leaked school reopening proposal receives backlash View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.