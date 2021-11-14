Election brings Portsmouth's 1st Black leader in memory
1 of5 Joanna Kelley poses outside city hall on November 4, 2021, after getting elected to the Portsmouth City Council in Portsmouth, N.H. Kelley, a small-business owner and organizer for Black Lives Matter Seacoast, made history in the Nov. 2 election by becoming the first Black city councilor of Portsmouth in memory. Election records go back to 1849 in the city, but the race of elected officials is not recorded, according to librarians. (Deb Cram/Seacoast Online via AP) Deb Cram/AP Show More Show Less
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A small-business owner, organizer for Black Lives Matter and former ward of the state, Joanna Kelley, made history in the Nov. 2 election by becoming the first Black city councilor of Portsmouth in memory.
Kelley, 33, placed second in the election for city councilors, which also makes her what appears to be the city's first Black assistant mayor. Portsmouth is governed by nine city councilors and a mayor, and the position of mayor and assistant mayor go to the top two vote-getters.