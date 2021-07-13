Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe MICHAEL R. BLOOD AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press July 13, 2021 Updated: July 13, 2021 9:39 p.m.
1 of21 California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a rally where he would sign the California Comeback Plan relief bill Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday that he is running for governor of California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Former San Diego Mayor and Republican candidate for governor, Kevin Faulconer, speaks about his plan to prevent wildfires during a press conference at Capitol Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Faulconer says he'd declare a state of emergency over California wildfires on his first day in office as he works to put the state on "war footing" to prevent worsening blazes. Faulconer released his one-page wildfire plan Tuesday amid days of scorching temperatures and fires across the U.S. West. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Sara Nevis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 California Gov. Gavin Newsom fields questions after a rally where he signed the California Comeback Plan relief bill Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, shakes hands with Los Angeles city councilman Kevin de Leon during a rally Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday, July 12, that he is running for governor of California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Radio talk show host Larry Elder poses for pictures with supporters during a campaign stop Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday that he is running for governor of California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Radio talk show host Larry Elder, center, poses for selfies with supporters during a campaign stop Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday that he is running for governor of California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 A supporter of Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder listens during a campaign stop by Elder, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday that he is running for governor of California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Norwalk, Calif. Elder announced Monday, July 12, that he is running for governor of California. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Young supporters hold signs as California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a rally where Newsom would sign the California Comeback Plan relief bill Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, holds up the California Comeback Plan relief bill after signing it next to Los Angeles City councilman Kevin de Leon, left, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ruled Monday July 12, 2021, that Newsom cannot belatedly put his Democratic Party affiliation next to his name on the ballot California voters will see when they decide if he should be removed from office in the Sept.14 recall election. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, is hugged by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti during a rally where Newsom would sign the California Comeback Plan relief bill, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and two leading Republican rivals in the California recall election painted disparate pictures of the nation’s most populous state, with the first-term Democrat describing it Tuesday as an economic powerhouse leading the country’s pandemic recovery and his opponents saying it’s a mismanaged state with an incompetent leader.
Newsom, who could be removed from office in the Sept. 14 election, headed to a heavily Latino neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles to tout his new state budget, which doles out billions of dollars for pandemic relief checks and payments to cover missed rent. In a campaign-style rally, his political allies took the stage to lavish him with praise and pledge their support.
Written By
MICHAEL R. BLOOD AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE