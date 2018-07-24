Elections board will consider disqualified candidate appeals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island GOP is standing up for candidates who have been disqualified from running for a seat in the legislature.

State GOP Chairman Brandon Bell filed paperwork with the state Board of Elections to try to revive the candidacies of Tammy Collins and Dorinne Albright.

The Providence Journal reports that Bell says the party believes both candidates have met the threshold for enough signatures to be placed on the ballot.

The board will consider Bell's filings Tuesday night, alongside objections from people seeking to uphold the previous rulings that knocked Collins and Albright off the ballot.

