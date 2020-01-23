Elizabeth Warren campaign hires new staff in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign is ramping up its Utah operation with new staff hires.

The campaign said in a statement to the Associated Press Thursday that Marcus Stevenson will lead the campaign’s organizing efforts. He managed David Garbett’s campaign for Salt Lake City mayor last year and worked on Democrat U.S. Rep. Ben McAdam’s 2016 congressional run.

Warren has also hired two regional organizing directors. Marlene Esquivel was previously with the Sierra Club California and will now focus on organizing in Salt Lake County. Travis Suite, who also worked on Garbett's campaign, will oversee campaign efforts in central and southern Utah.

Warren is one of a handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls to visit Utah. The Massachusetts senator visited Salt Lake City in April for a rally and to discuss her public-lands plan.

Utah Democrats will cast votes on the 2020 field March 3, known as Super Tuesday because a number of significant, heavily populated states will vote.