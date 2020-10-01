Embattled Cowboys for Trump leader banned from tribal land

Cowboys for Trump leader and Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, center, talks with Republican New Mexico state Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell, N.M., at a protest against gun control and pro-abortion rights legislation outside the New Mexico state Capitol, in Santa Fe, N.M. The Mescalero Apache Tribe of New Mexico announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, that Griffin has been banned from tribal lands after posting a video of himself on the reservation laughing during a traditional Apache ceremony and referencing Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

ALAMOGORGO, N.M. (AP) — The embattled Cowboys for Trump leader who has drawn criticism for racist online videos has been banned from a Native American reservation in New Mexico.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe announced Monday that Couy Griffin is no longer allowed on tribal land following a video disseminated by Griffin via the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page, the Alamogordo Daily News reports

In one video, entitled “Cowboys and Indians,” Griffin participates in a traditional Apache blessing where he is seen laughing while an individual off-camera says, “You better go jump on (an expletive) Democrat now … You’re protected now.”

Griffin responds: “Bring it on, Nancy Pelosi,” in a reference to the Democratic House speaker.

Another video, since deleted, contains tribal members making accusations against the tribe.

Tribal President Gabe Aguilar said the content of the videos “harmed the community” and contained false information.

"Tribal blessings are not comical and are not to be used to make political statements. The Tribe feels like it has no choice but to banish Mr. Griffin,” Aguilar said.

In a statement posted on Facebook after the announced ban on Griffin, Cowboys for Trump said it was “proud to stand with and support the great people of the Mescalero Apache Reservation.”

Griffin faced criticism in July for telling Black NFL players standing for the Black National Anthem at football games to “got back to Africa.”

The Cowboys for Trump twitter account has since harassed journalists and critics, and supporters have posted racist and anti-Semitic memes.