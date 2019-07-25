Embattled Tennessee DA says activist's email not doctored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A prosecutor scrutinized for anti-Islam and anti-gay remarks says outgoing Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada's office didn't doctor a black activist's email to frame him for a bond violation.

On Thursday, Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott said Justin Jones' email to Casada got stuck in a spam filter, making it appear it was sent after Jones was banned from contacting Casada for his February arrest during protests at the Tennessee Capitol.

Jones' attorney, Dominic Leonardo, criticized Northcott for not involving law enforcement.

The judge declined to dismiss Northcott as special prosecutor but is allowing Leonardo time to investigate how Northcott was picked.

Leonardo noted Northcott's service on a prosecutors' conference that lobbies lawmakers. Northcott said he no longer holds that position.

Leonardo argued Northcott's anti-gay and anti-Islam comments were disqualifying. Northcott called that "constitutionally repugnant."