(Marijuana)

(Marijuana)

Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo
Marijuana Candy

Some edible marijuana is packaged to look like candy.

Some edible marijuana is packaged to look like candy
Photo: Christian, Carol, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Some edible marijuana is packaged to look like candy
Some edible marijuana is packaged to look like candy
Some edible marijuana is packaged to look like candy
GoodShip cannabis edibles

Products from GoodShip, which makes cannabis edibles, in Seattle, Dec. 20, 2017. Goodship plans to expand to California as recreational marijuana becomes legal there on Jan 1, 2018. (Chona Kasinger/The New York Times)

Products from GoodShip, which makes cannabis edibles, in Seattle, Dec. 20, 2017. Goodship plans to expand to California as recreational marijuana becomes legal there on Jan 1, 2018.

Photo: CHONA KASINGER, NYT
Cookies

The display case of Compassionate Care Center of Connecticut, in Bethel, Conn, an medical marijuana dispensary, has edible products including cookies.

Candy bars

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, photo, candy bars wrapped in new packaging to indicate that the products contain marijuana are shown in the kitchen of BlueKudu candy in the historic Five Points District of Denver. A new Colorado requirement, which goes into effect this Saturday, makes edible producers to label their goods with a diamond-shaped stamp and the letters T-H-C to distinguish the treats from their non-intoxicating counterparts. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Truffles

In this Thursday, June 2, 2016 photo, a package of peanut butter-flavored cannabis-infused truffles is on display at the Chalice Farms retail location in Tigard, Ore. Thursday was the first day recreational marijuana users could legally purchase marijuana edibles and oils in Oregon. ( (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus)

Limeade-flavored cannabis-infused gummy candy

In this Thursday, June 2, 2016 photo, an employee displays a limeade-flavored cannabis-infused gummy candy at the Chalice Farms industrial kitchen in Portland, Ore. Thursday was the first day recreational marijuana users could legally purchase marijuana edibles and oils in Oregon. (AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus)

Marijuana-infused nut clusters

Blythe Huestis, manager of Natural Selections in Cave Creek, Arizona, holds a bag of marijuana-infused nut clusters.

Rainbow marijuana candy

This bag of rainbow colored candy is infused with marijuana, each having approximately 50mg of THC.

Marijuana infused suckers.

Blythe Huestis, manager of Natural Selections in Cave Creek, Arizona, holds a pair of marijuana infused suckers.

Marijuana edibles, gummies and fire cheese snacks are distributed as vendors gather for Cannabis Cup, the world's largest marijuana trade show taking place at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, Calif. on Sat. June 20, 2015. less
Edible medical marijuana, in the form of cookies, at Advanced Grow Labs in West Haven, Conn. on Wednesday, June 10, 2015.
ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — An explosion at Smokey Point Productions, a cannabis producer in Arlington, Washington, sent one person to the hospital.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that an employee was taken to Cascade Valley Hospital Thursday afternoon with minor injuries.

Kristin Banfield, spokeswoman for the Arlington Police Department, says the incident was reported around 1 p.m.

There was no fire.

An investigation is under way.

