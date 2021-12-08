End of an era: Germany's Merkel bows out after 16 years GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 6:16 a.m.
1 of27 FILE - Angela Merkel arrives for a television debate with Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at a television studio in Berlin, Sept. 4, 2005. As chancellor, Merkel has been credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, helping hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women in a near-record tenure that ends with her leaving office amid praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. Her designated successor Olaf Scholz is expected to take office Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Jockel Finck Show More Show Less
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, is surrounded by other leaders as they walk to pose for a photo in Heiligendamm, Germany, June 7, 2007. The leaders include U.S. President George W. Bush, Italian Premier Romano Prodi, Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, EU Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, British Premier Tony Blair and Canadian Premier Stephen Harper. MICHAEL PROBST/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, welcomes President Jacques Chirac of France, right, at the chancellery in Berlin, May 3, 2007. MICHAEL SOHN/AP
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, right, holds the hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a ceremony in Compiegne, north of Paris, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File Michel Euler/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top center, receives a standing ovation after she addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament during a special session in Jerusalem, March 18, 2008. SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/AP
FILE - President George W. Bush and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, laugh during a joint news conference at the White House on Jan. 13, 2006, in Washington. EVAN VUCCI/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama at Schloss Elmau hotel near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, during the G-7 summit, June 8, 2015. (Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP, File) Michael Kappeler/AP
FILE - In this photo made available by the German Federal Government, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. (Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP) Jesco Denzel/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a news conference after bilateral talks in Dresden, on Oct. 10, 2006. MARKUS SCHREIBER/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a signing ceremony of various contracts between Germany and China at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on March 28, 2014. Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walk through the garden of the government guest house Meseberg Palace during a meeting in Meseberg, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north on Berlin, May 29, 2017. Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi brief the media, after German and Italian government consultations at the chancellery in Berlin, March 17, 2014. Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk following their meeting in Athens, on Jan. 10, 2019. Petros Giannakouris/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and British Prime Minister Theresa May leave after statements prior to a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on July 5, 2018. Markus Schreiber/AP
FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 1, 2021. Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, from right, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Oct. 30, 2021. Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center front, gestures while standing with other EU leaders in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on March 25, 2007. Michael Sohn/AP
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves the plenary hall after a debate about the situation in Germany ahead of national elections in Berlin, Sept. 7, 2021. Markus Schreiber/AP
BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany's first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005.
Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany's profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women.