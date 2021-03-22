End of jury selection near for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 11:54 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The end of jury selection is in sight at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, with just one more needed ahead of opening statements next week.
The process inched forward Monday with one juror seated and several others rejected. But only one more is needed to reach 15, the number of jurors Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he wanted. Twelve will eventually deliberate, with two alternates; Cahill has said he will excuse the third extra juror when opening statements begin March 29 if the 14 others are still able to serve.
