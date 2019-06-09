Entire state under moderate risk of West Nile infections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials say every county in the state is at moderate risk of West Nile virus infections.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday no human cases have been reported as of May 25.

The virus can cause fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop swelling of the brain or brain tissue that in some cases can cause death. The virus cannot be transmitted from human to human.

The health department says people should remove standing water from their property. To avoid being bitten, people should wear insect repellant, long sleeves and pants, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.