Environment groups sue dairy farms over animal waste

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Three environmental groups have sued two dairy farms in Washington state, claiming they have polluted and mishandled animal waste.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Wednesday that CARE, Friends of Toppenish Creek and the Center for Food Safety filed the federal lawsuit last week against SMD LLC and DBD Washington LLC.

The groups' attorney Charlie Tebbutt says they sent letters of intent sue in February but did not receive a response.

The newspaper could not reach representatives for the two dairies for comment.

The lawsuit claims the diaries violated the Solid Waste Disposal Act.

The dairy farms were formerly known as DeRuyter Brothers Dairy and Snipes Mountain Dairy.

