Environmental groups sue to halt Montana logging project

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit that aims to halt a planned logging project in Montana's Bridger Mountains.

The Billings Gazette reports the suit filed Monday by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council claims the Forest Service failed to examine the significance of the woodlands next to lands that could qualify for wilderness designation.

The Forest Service last year approved the project to log 3.6 square miles (9.3 square kilometers) to improve forest health. The project includes areas north of Bridger Bowl Ski Area and next to the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center's Nordic skiing facilities.

Bozeman District Ranger Corey Lewellen says the project was developed through a collaborative process and aims to address disease and insect forest threats.

